Used 2007 Dodge Charger SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

'07 SRT8

dan wolf, 07/24/2015
SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
Since 2006 I've been dreaming of getting a charger srt8! 2 years ago I purchased a 2007 with 25,000 miles on it with one owner, it was everything I dreamed of. I absolutely love car, I got all options with the car but H.I.Ds. Entertainment system is great subwoofer and navigation system are great quality. Now for the Hemi that 4k pound car has got some balls, went to the dragstrip ran a 12.1 in 1/4 mile!! Gas mileage I get 15 in the city but can "never" get more than 19.4 on the highway. Overall quality in the car I couldnt have thought anything better it's perfect for me, comfortable, everything is accessable and easy to use, the time srt put in this car was great quality and really aggressively badass!! I'll have this car till I'm dead, been my dream to get one for years and now I finally got one and I'm not lettin go of the car!!!

Driving My Dream

Ruler P, 08/09/2015
SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
I just bought a used 2007 Charger SRT-8 a little over a month ago and I absolutely love it! It's the car I always wanted and with all the options. Now, the car does have over 100K miles on it so I'm expecting some minor mechanical issues to pop up soon but so far so good. The 6.1L engine is EXACTLY the size motor that should be in a car of it's size. With that power, it handles like a dream. The sport suspension and 20" wheels do take some getting used to especially if you commonly drive in areas with uneven pavement. One thing to know if you're considering buying any charger from 2006 to 2008 is that the Nav radios have NO AUX INPUT (3.5mm jack or USB) for an ipod or MP3 player. Honestly, that sucked but I bought an adapter that plugs into the back of the stereo now I'm good to go. I thought when I bought the car that I wouldn't get much attention seeing as how there are two newer generations out plus there are so many customized versions out on the road. However, there's still a fair amount of car enthusiasts out there that still appreciate the 1st generation Charger ESPECIALLY if you have a HEMI! I'll be keeping mine until it becomes a classic!

What a blast...

Chris, 02/26/2009
For all who have the SRT8 or buy something similar, Performance & Styling must be the first thing on your mind. It can't be, or shouldn't be, gas mileage, comfort, or even reliability. Sports cars, or in this case, Muscle Cars, are a breed all to themselves. They can't be huddled with the rest of the pack. They are specialty built and because of that, stand alone. This Charger SRT8 is what Dodge set it out to be. Cool looking, fast, fun and exhilarating to drivenot to mention an attention getter. It hits the mark in those areas 100% The sound of the V8 is balanced and perfect. I cant say enough good things about it. Buy this car if youre in the market.

Beats the old ones!

Plum Crazy SRT8, 04/27/2009
I have owned musclecars of all types over the last 30 years from 455CID 442's to 440 powered MOPARS and this car beats them all. Yeah, yeah it's a 4 door but so what, it crushes any of the old cars in ride, handling and especially performance. Stock 1/4 mile times in the high 12's and 0-60 in the mid to high 4 second range prove what a beast this car is. The Plum Crazy color takes me back to 1970-71 when the Dodge Scat Pack prowled the streets. The modern 6.1L Hemi is underrated at 425hp, it's closer to 450hp! That is net horsepower, not gross like in the old days. Get one while you still can because these cars will be gone forever by 2012.

I Never Knew It Would Be Like This

Keith, 09/19/2009
I had been looking for a Charger for my wife. I saw this SRT 8 at the dealer so I thought I would test it. It was my 1st test drive of the SRT 8. I had to hold my smiles back when I got back to the dealer office. I rated the fuel economy at 9 and that number is based on muscle car economy. I'm averaging about 20 mpg on the highway and that number would be hard to beat for such a powerful engine.

