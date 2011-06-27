  1. Home
2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Challenger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,065
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)259.0/425.5 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower485 hp @ 6100 rpm
Torque475 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Packages
Hemi Orange Package +$1,500
Harman Kardon Audio Group w/Subwoofer +$1,795
Mopar Interior Appearance Group +$475
Driver Convenience Group +$1,390
Carbon/Suede Interior Package +$1,595
Technology Group +$495
R/T Scat Pack Widebody Quick Order Package 23Nyes
T/A Package +$3,995
R/T Scat Pack Widebody Quick Order Package 24Nyes
Plus Package +$2,095
Shaker Package +$2,595
Alpine Audio Group w/Subwoofer +$995
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display +$995
Nappa/Alcantara Seats "//" Logoyes
Scat Pack Logo Nappa/Alcantara Seatsyes
T/A Nappa/Alcantara Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" x 11.0" Carbon Black Aluminum Wheels +$1,295
Red Brake Calipers +$595
305/35ZR20 P Zero Summer Tires +$695
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sunroof +$1,295
Scat Pack Stripesyes
SRT Performance Spoiler +$995
Mopar Black Hood Pin Kit +$425
Shaker Graphics +$495
Shakedown Graphics +$495
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4308 lbs.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.7 in.
Length197.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.7 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frostbite
  • Sinamon Stick
  • Smoke Show
  • Triple Nickel Clear Coat
  • Go Mango
  • Stinger Yellow Clear Coat
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • TorRed Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • F8 Green
  • Indigo Blue
  • Hellraisin
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Caramel, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Ruby Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/35R Z tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
