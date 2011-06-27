  1. Home
2022 Dodge Challenger Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Challenger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/555.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower303 hp @ 6350 rpm
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Mopar Interior Appearance Group +$475
Quick Order Package 2EAyes
Driver Convenience Group +$1,480
Blacktop Package +$1,295
Cold Weather Group +$695
Technology Group +$1,295
Alpine Audio Group w/Subwoofer +$1,095
Plus Package +$3,095
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
SiriusXM Satellite Radio +$295
Nappa Leather Sport Seatsyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display +$1,295
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tire +$495
Blacktop Stripe +$100
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sunroof +$1,295
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3858 lbs.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.7 in.
Length197.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.7 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • TorRed Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • F8 Green
  • Indigo Blue
  • Hellraisin
  • Frostbite
  • Sinamon Stick
  • Smoke Show
  • Triple Nickel Clear Coat
  • Go Mango
  • Stinger Yellow Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
