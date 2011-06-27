2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,595
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|240.5/388.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|707 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|797 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
|Driver Convenience Group
|yes
|Alcantara Appearance Package
|yes
|Plus Package
|yes
|Rear Seat Delete Group
|yes
|Laguna Leather Package
|yes
|Carbon/Suede Interior Package
|yes
|SRT Super Stock Quick Order Package 27S
|yes
|Painted Black Satin Graphics Package
|yes
|Harman Kardon Audio Group w/Subwoofer
|yes
|Technology Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|276 watts stereo output
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|yes
|Black/Demonic Red Seats
|yes
|Red Seat Belts
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Satin Black Painted Roof
|yes
|SRT Performance Spoiler
|yes
|Blue Dual Stripes
|yes
|Carbon Dual Stripes
|yes
|Painted Black Satin Hood
|yes
|Mopar Black Hood Pin Kit
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Gunmetal Dual Stripe
|yes
|Silver Dual Stripes
|yes
|Black Brake Calipers
|yes
|Red Dual Stripes
|yes
|Dimensions
|EPA interior volume
|110.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|116.2 in.
|Length
|197.5 in.
|Width
|75.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.2 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|P315/40R W tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
