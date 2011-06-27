  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Challenger
  4. 2020 Dodge Challenger
  5. Specs & Features

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Specs & Features

More about the 2020 Challenger
More about the 2020 Challenger
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.5/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque707 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower797 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Packages
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Alcantara Appearance Packageyes
Plus Packageyes
Rear Seat Delete Groupyes
Laguna Leather Packageyes
Carbon/Suede Interior Packageyes
SRT Super Stock Quick Order Package 27Syes
Painted Black Satin Graphics Packageyes
Harman Kardon Audio Group w/Subwooferyes
Technology Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Black/Demonic Red Seatsyes
Red Seat Beltsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Satin Black Painted Roofyes
SRT Performance Spoileryes
Blue Dual Stripesyes
Carbon Dual Stripesyes
Painted Black Satin Hoodyes
Mopar Black Hood Pin Kityes
Power Sunroofyes
Gunmetal Dual Stripeyes
Silver Dual Stripesyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
Red Dual Stripesyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Length197.5 in.
Width75.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torred Clear Coat
  • Indigo Blue
  • Triple Nickel Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Go Mango
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Smoke Show
  • F8 Green
  • Frostbite
  • Hellraisin
  • Sinamon Stick
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Sepia, premium leather
  • Black/Demonic Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
P315/40R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars