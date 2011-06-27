2020 Dodge Challenger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Challenger R/T Scat Pack
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,035*
Total Cash Price
$28,547
Challenger SRT Hellcat
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,722*
Total Cash Price
$29,106
Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye
SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,400*
Total Cash Price
$38,622
Challenger Coupe
SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,057*
Total Cash Price
$38,342
SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,431*
Total Cash Price
$39,462
SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,348*
Total Cash Price
$27,987
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,805*
Total Cash Price
$40,581
GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,348*
Total Cash Price
$27,987
R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,813*
Total Cash Price
$31,625
GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,592*
Total Cash Price
$34,704
SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,874*
Total Cash Price
$33,305
R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary 2dr Coupe w/Prod. End 03/20 (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,339*
Total Cash Price
$36,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$879
|$910
|$942
|$975
|$4,556
|Maintenance
|$190
|$805
|$404
|$1,232
|$1,537
|$4,168
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,353
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,520
|Financing
|$1,535
|$1,235
|$914
|$571
|$207
|$4,463
|Depreciation
|$5,005
|$1,950
|$1,593
|$1,786
|$1,562
|$11,896
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,342
|$6,364
|$5,496
|$6,442
|$6,391
|$35,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger SRT Hellcat SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$896
|$928
|$961
|$994
|$4,646
|Maintenance
|$193
|$821
|$412
|$1,256
|$1,567
|$4,249
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,379
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,550
|Financing
|$1,565
|$1,259
|$932
|$582
|$211
|$4,550
|Depreciation
|$5,103
|$1,988
|$1,624
|$1,821
|$1,592
|$12,130
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,545
|$6,489
|$5,604
|$6,569
|$6,517
|$35,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,190
|$1,231
|$1,275
|$1,319
|$6,164
|Maintenance
|$257
|$1,089
|$546
|$1,667
|$2,080
|$5,639
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$651
|$1,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,830
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,056
|Financing
|$2,077
|$1,671
|$1,236
|$773
|$280
|$6,037
|Depreciation
|$6,772
|$2,639
|$2,156
|$2,416
|$2,113
|$16,095
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,992
|$8,610
|$7,435
|$8,716
|$8,647
|$47,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger Coupe SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,222
|$1,266
|$1,310
|$6,120
|Maintenance
|$255
|$1,081
|$543
|$1,655
|$2,065
|$5,598
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,817
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,041
|Financing
|$2,062
|$1,659
|$1,228
|$767
|$278
|$5,994
|Depreciation
|$6,723
|$2,619
|$2,140
|$2,399
|$2,097
|$15,978
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,890
|$8,547
|$7,382
|$8,653
|$8,584
|$47,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger Coupe SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,215
|$1,258
|$1,303
|$1,348
|$6,298
|Maintenance
|$262
|$1,112
|$558
|$1,703
|$2,125
|$5,761
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,870
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,101
|Financing
|$2,122
|$1,708
|$1,263
|$790
|$286
|$6,169
|Depreciation
|$6,919
|$2,696
|$2,202
|$2,469
|$2,159
|$16,445
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,296
|$8,797
|$7,597
|$8,906
|$8,835
|$48,431
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger Coupe SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$924
|$956
|$4,467
|Maintenance
|$186
|$789
|$396
|$1,208
|$1,507
|$4,086
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,490
|Financing
|$1,505
|$1,211
|$896
|$560
|$203
|$4,375
|Depreciation
|$4,907
|$1,912
|$1,562
|$1,751
|$1,531
|$11,663
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,139
|$6,239
|$5,388
|$6,316
|$6,266
|$34,348
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger Coupe R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,250
|$1,293
|$1,340
|$1,386
|$6,477
|Maintenance
|$270
|$1,144
|$574
|$1,752
|$2,185
|$5,925
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$467
|$684
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,923
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,161
|Financing
|$2,182
|$1,756
|$1,299
|$812
|$294
|$6,344
|Depreciation
|$7,115
|$2,772
|$2,265
|$2,539
|$2,220
|$16,911
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,702
|$9,047
|$7,813
|$9,158
|$9,086
|$49,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger Coupe GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$924
|$956
|$4,467
|Maintenance
|$186
|$789
|$396
|$1,208
|$1,507
|$4,086
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,490
|Financing
|$1,505
|$1,211
|$896
|$560
|$203
|$4,375
|Depreciation
|$4,907
|$1,912
|$1,562
|$1,751
|$1,531
|$11,663
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,139
|$6,239
|$5,388
|$6,316
|$6,266
|$34,348
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger Coupe R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$1,080
|$5,048
|Maintenance
|$210
|$892
|$447
|$1,365
|$1,703
|$4,617
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$364
|$533
|$1,050
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,498
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,684
|Financing
|$1,701
|$1,368
|$1,012
|$633
|$229
|$4,944
|Depreciation
|$5,545
|$2,161
|$1,765
|$1,979
|$1,730
|$13,179
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,457
|$7,050
|$6,088
|$7,137
|$7,081
|$38,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$1,106
|$1,146
|$1,185
|$5,539
|Maintenance
|$231
|$978
|$491
|$1,498
|$1,869
|$5,067
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$399
|$585
|$1,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,644
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,848
|Financing
|$1,866
|$1,502
|$1,111
|$694
|$252
|$5,425
|Depreciation
|$6,085
|$2,371
|$1,937
|$2,171
|$1,898
|$14,462
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,572
|$7,736
|$6,681
|$7,832
|$7,770
|$42,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger Coupe SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,061
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$5,316
|Maintenance
|$221
|$939
|$471
|$1,438
|$1,793
|$4,862
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$562
|$1,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,578
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,773
|Financing
|$1,791
|$1,441
|$1,066
|$666
|$242
|$5,206
|Depreciation
|$5,839
|$2,275
|$1,859
|$2,084
|$1,822
|$13,879
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,695
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,852
|$8,732
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,065
|$7,424
|$6,412
|$7,516
|$7,457
|$40,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Challenger Coupe R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary 2dr Coupe w/Prod. End 03/20 (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,220
|$1,262
|$5,896
|Maintenance
|$246
|$1,041
|$523
|$1,595
|$1,989
|$5,394
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$623
|$1,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,750
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,967
|Financing
|$1,987
|$1,599
|$1,183
|$739
|$268
|$5,775
|Depreciation
|$6,477
|$2,524
|$2,062
|$2,311
|$2,021
|$15,395
|Fuel
|$1,824
|$1,880
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$2,054
|$9,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,383
|$8,235
|$7,112
|$8,337
|$8,271
|$45,339
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Challenger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Dodge Challenger in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Dodge Challenger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Lexus RC F 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 TTS
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan