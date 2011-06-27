2019 Dodge Challenger Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SXTSXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance - Expires 09/01/2020
90 Day Deferred Payment for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Cash Offers(7 available)Show details
- $3,050 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,750 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,750 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $500 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/01/2020
- $250 Subprime Bonus Cash for Finance - Expires 09/01/2020
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Chrysler Capital Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,050
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Customer Bonus Cash for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,750
- Start
- 03/03/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Lease customers may be eligible for cash incentive based on credit approval. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,750
- Start
- 06/02/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning Lessee bonus may be available to eligible customers.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/02/2018
- End
- 09/01/2020
Subprime Bonus Cash for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $250
- Start
- 03/20/2019
- End
- 09/01/2020
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/01/2018
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(0 available)
Leasing(0 available)
All 2019 Dodge Challenger Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Dodge Challenger in Virginia is:not available