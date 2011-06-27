2019 Dodge Challenger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Challenger R/T Scat Pack
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,648*
Total Cash Price
$34,717
Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye
SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,963*
Total Cash Price
$36,478
Challenger Coupe
GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,740*
Total Cash Price
$25,660
SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,317*
Total Cash Price
$34,465
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,640*
Total Cash Price
$35,471
GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,401*
Total Cash Price
$26,163
SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,078*
Total Cash Price
$25,157
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,078*
Total Cash Price
$25,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Challenger R/T Scat Pack R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,190
|$1,231
|$1,275
|$1,319
|$6,164
|Maintenance
|$257
|$1,089
|$546
|$1,667
|$2,045
|$5,604
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$651
|$1,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,715
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,942
|Financing
|$1,867
|$1,501
|$1,111
|$696
|$253
|$5,428
|Depreciation
|$6,046
|$2,564
|$2,093
|$2,347
|$2,051
|$15,101
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,942
|$8,366
|$7,248
|$8,570
|$8,523
|$45,648
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,250
|$1,293
|$1,340
|$1,386
|$6,477
|Maintenance
|$270
|$1,144
|$574
|$1,752
|$2,149
|$5,888
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$467
|$684
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,802
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,040
|Financing
|$1,962
|$1,578
|$1,167
|$731
|$265
|$5,703
|Depreciation
|$6,352
|$2,694
|$2,200
|$2,466
|$2,155
|$15,867
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,598
|$8,790
|$7,615
|$9,005
|$8,955
|$47,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Challenger Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$879
|$910
|$942
|$975
|$4,556
|Maintenance
|$190
|$805
|$404
|$1,232
|$1,512
|$4,142
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,435
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,110
|$821
|$514
|$187
|$4,012
|Depreciation
|$4,469
|$1,895
|$1,547
|$1,735
|$1,516
|$11,162
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,566
|$6,183
|$5,357
|$6,334
|$6,300
|$33,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Challenger Coupe SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,222
|$1,266
|$1,310
|$6,120
|Maintenance
|$255
|$1,081
|$543
|$1,655
|$2,030
|$5,564
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,703
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,928
|Financing
|$1,854
|$1,491
|$1,103
|$690
|$251
|$5,388
|Depreciation
|$6,002
|$2,545
|$2,078
|$2,330
|$2,036
|$14,992
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,848
|$8,305
|$7,195
|$8,508
|$8,461
|$45,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Challenger Coupe R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,215
|$1,258
|$1,303
|$1,348
|$6,298
|Maintenance
|$262
|$1,112
|$558
|$1,703
|$2,090
|$5,726
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,753
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,984
|Financing
|$1,908
|$1,534
|$1,135
|$711
|$258
|$5,546
|Depreciation
|$6,177
|$2,620
|$2,139
|$2,398
|$2,095
|$15,430
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,223
|$8,547
|$7,405
|$8,756
|$8,708
|$46,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Challenger Coupe GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$896
|$928
|$961
|$994
|$4,646
|Maintenance
|$193
|$821
|$412
|$1,256
|$1,541
|$4,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,463
|Financing
|$1,407
|$1,132
|$837
|$524
|$190
|$4,090
|Depreciation
|$4,556
|$1,932
|$1,578
|$1,769
|$1,545
|$11,381
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,753
|$6,304
|$5,462
|$6,458
|$6,423
|$34,401
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Challenger Coupe SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$924
|$956
|$4,467
|Maintenance
|$186
|$789
|$396
|$1,208
|$1,482
|$4,061
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,243
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,407
|Financing
|$1,353
|$1,088
|$805
|$504
|$183
|$3,933
|Depreciation
|$4,381
|$1,858
|$1,517
|$1,701
|$1,486
|$10,943
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,378
|$6,062
|$5,252
|$6,210
|$6,176
|$33,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Challenger Coupe SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$924
|$956
|$4,467
|Maintenance
|$186
|$789
|$396
|$1,208
|$1,482
|$4,061
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,243
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,407
|Financing
|$1,353
|$1,088
|$805
|$504
|$183
|$3,933
|Depreciation
|$4,381
|$1,858
|$1,517
|$1,701
|$1,486
|$10,943
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,378
|$6,062
|$5,252
|$6,210
|$6,176
|$33,078
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Challenger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Dodge Challenger in Virginia is:not available
