Used 2018 Dodge Challenger GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6350 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
GT Interior Packageyes
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Blacktop Packageyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
MOPAR Wireless Phone-Charging Padyes
Quick Order Package 21Byes
Technology Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Nappa Leather Sport Seatyes
Suede/Nappa Performance Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
Body Side Stripesyes
Power Sunroofyes
Blacktop Stripeyes
19" x 7.5" Painted w/Dark Pocket Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length197.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4108 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Indigo Blue
  • F8 Green
  • Torred Clear Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • Billet Clear Coat
  • Go Mango
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • Redline Red Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
  • Yellow Jacket Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Pearl, leather
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Black/Ruby Red, leather
  • Black/Ruby Red, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
