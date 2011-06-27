Used 2018 Dodge Challenger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Challenger SRT Hellcat
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,679*
Total Cash Price
$24,151
Challenger SRT Demon
SRT Demon 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,925*
Total Cash Price
$30,780
Challenger Coupe
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,236*
Total Cash Price
$32,437
SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,019*
Total Cash Price
$23,677
T/A Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,557*
Total Cash Price
$33,385
SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,566*
Total Cash Price
$32,674
R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,340*
Total Cash Price
$24,624
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,878*
Total Cash Price
$34,332
R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,019*
Total Cash Price
$23,677
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,311*
Total Cash Price
$26,755
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,944*
Total Cash Price
$29,359
T/A 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,293*
Total Cash Price
$28,176
T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,585*
Total Cash Price
$31,254
R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,944*
Total Cash Price
$29,359
GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,000*
Total Cash Price
$25,098
SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,613*
Total Cash Price
$29,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$957
|$4,511
|Maintenance
|$795
|$281
|$2,264
|$566
|$1,131
|$5,037
|Repairs
|$133
|$313
|$460
|$537
|$624
|$2,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,304
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,471
|Financing
|$1,298
|$1,044
|$773
|$485
|$174
|$3,775
|Depreciation
|$3,272
|$1,740
|$1,561
|$1,434
|$1,327
|$9,334
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,061
|$5,748
|$7,497
|$5,531
|$5,843
|$33,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger SRT Demon SRT Demon 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,750
|Maintenance
|$1,013
|$358
|$2,886
|$722
|$1,442
|$6,419
|Repairs
|$169
|$399
|$586
|$684
|$796
|$2,634
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,661
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,875
|Financing
|$1,655
|$1,331
|$985
|$618
|$222
|$4,811
|Depreciation
|$4,170
|$2,218
|$1,989
|$1,828
|$1,691
|$11,896
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,548
|$7,326
|$9,555
|$7,050
|$7,446
|$42,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$6,060
|Maintenance
|$1,067
|$377
|$3,041
|$760
|$1,519
|$6,765
|Repairs
|$178
|$421
|$618
|$721
|$838
|$2,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,751
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,976
|Financing
|$1,744
|$1,403
|$1,038
|$651
|$234
|$5,070
|Depreciation
|$4,395
|$2,337
|$2,096
|$1,926
|$1,782
|$12,537
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,170
|$7,720
|$10,070
|$7,430
|$7,847
|$45,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$4,423
|Maintenance
|$779
|$275
|$2,220
|$555
|$1,109
|$4,938
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,278
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,442
|Financing
|$1,273
|$1,024
|$758
|$475
|$171
|$3,701
|Depreciation
|$3,208
|$1,706
|$1,530
|$1,406
|$1,301
|$9,151
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,883
|$5,635
|$7,350
|$5,423
|$5,728
|$33,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe T/A Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$6,236
|Maintenance
|$1,098
|$388
|$3,130
|$783
|$1,564
|$6,963
|Repairs
|$183
|$433
|$636
|$742
|$863
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,802
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,033
|Financing
|$1,795
|$1,444
|$1,069
|$670
|$241
|$5,218
|Depreciation
|$4,523
|$2,405
|$2,157
|$1,982
|$1,834
|$12,903
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,525
|$7,945
|$10,364
|$7,646
|$8,076
|$46,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,104
|Maintenance
|$1,075
|$379
|$3,064
|$766
|$1,530
|$6,814
|Repairs
|$179
|$424
|$622
|$726
|$845
|$2,796
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,764
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,990
|Financing
|$1,757
|$1,413
|$1,046
|$656
|$236
|$5,107
|Depreciation
|$4,427
|$2,354
|$2,111
|$1,940
|$1,795
|$12,628
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,259
|$7,776
|$10,143
|$7,484
|$7,905
|$45,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$976
|$4,600
|Maintenance
|$810
|$286
|$2,309
|$577
|$1,153
|$5,136
|Repairs
|$135
|$319
|$469
|$547
|$636
|$2,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,329
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,500
|Financing
|$1,324
|$1,065
|$788
|$494
|$178
|$3,849
|Depreciation
|$3,336
|$1,774
|$1,591
|$1,462
|$1,353
|$9,517
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,238
|$5,860
|$7,644
|$5,640
|$5,957
|$34,340
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$6,413
|Maintenance
|$1,130
|$399
|$3,219
|$805
|$1,608
|$7,160
|Repairs
|$189
|$445
|$654
|$763
|$887
|$2,938
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,853
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,091
|Financing
|$1,846
|$1,485
|$1,099
|$689
|$248
|$5,366
|Depreciation
|$4,652
|$2,474
|$2,219
|$2,039
|$1,886
|$13,269
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,880
|$8,171
|$10,658
|$7,863
|$8,306
|$47,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$4,423
|Maintenance
|$779
|$275
|$2,220
|$555
|$1,109
|$4,938
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,278
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,442
|Financing
|$1,273
|$1,024
|$758
|$475
|$171
|$3,701
|Depreciation
|$3,208
|$1,706
|$1,530
|$1,406
|$1,301
|$9,151
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,883
|$5,635
|$7,350
|$5,423
|$5,728
|$33,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$4,998
|Maintenance
|$880
|$311
|$2,509
|$627
|$1,253
|$5,580
|Repairs
|$147
|$347
|$510
|$594
|$692
|$2,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,444
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,629
|Financing
|$1,438
|$1,157
|$857
|$537
|$193
|$4,182
|Depreciation
|$3,625
|$1,928
|$1,729
|$1,589
|$1,470
|$10,341
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,038
|$6,368
|$8,306
|$6,128
|$6,473
|$37,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$966
|$341
|$2,753
|$688
|$1,375
|$6,123
|Repairs
|$161
|$381
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,585
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,788
|Financing
|$1,579
|$1,270
|$940
|$589
|$212
|$4,589
|Depreciation
|$3,978
|$2,115
|$1,897
|$1,743
|$1,613
|$11,347
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,015
|$6,987
|$9,114
|$6,725
|$7,103
|$40,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe T/A 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$5,263
|Maintenance
|$927
|$327
|$2,642
|$660
|$1,320
|$5,876
|Repairs
|$155
|$365
|$537
|$626
|$728
|$2,411
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,521
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,716
|Financing
|$1,515
|$1,219
|$902
|$565
|$203
|$4,404
|Depreciation
|$3,818
|$2,030
|$1,821
|$1,673
|$1,548
|$10,890
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,695
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,852
|$8,732
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,571
|$6,706
|$8,747
|$6,453
|$6,816
|$39,293
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$5,838
|Maintenance
|$1,028
|$363
|$2,930
|$733
|$1,464
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$172
|$405
|$595
|$694
|$808
|$2,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,687
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,903
|Financing
|$1,680
|$1,352
|$1,001
|$627
|$226
|$4,885
|Depreciation
|$4,235
|$2,252
|$2,020
|$1,856
|$1,717
|$12,079
|Fuel
|$1,824
|$1,880
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$2,054
|$9,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,726
|$7,438
|$9,702
|$7,158
|$7,561
|$43,585
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$966
|$341
|$2,753
|$688
|$1,375
|$6,123
|Repairs
|$161
|$381
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,585
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,788
|Financing
|$1,579
|$1,270
|$940
|$589
|$212
|$4,589
|Depreciation
|$3,978
|$2,115
|$1,897
|$1,743
|$1,613
|$11,347
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,015
|$6,987
|$9,114
|$6,725
|$7,103
|$40,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$4,688
|Maintenance
|$826
|$292
|$2,353
|$588
|$1,176
|$5,234
|Repairs
|$138
|$325
|$478
|$558
|$649
|$2,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,355
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,529
|Financing
|$1,349
|$1,085
|$803
|$504
|$181
|$3,923
|Depreciation
|$3,400
|$1,808
|$1,622
|$1,490
|$1,379
|$9,700
|Fuel
|$1,465
|$1,509
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,649
|$7,778
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,416
|$5,973
|$7,791
|$5,748
|$6,072
|$35,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Challenger Coupe SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$5,440
|Maintenance
|$958
|$338
|$2,731
|$683
|$1,364
|$6,074
|Repairs
|$160
|$378
|$555
|$647
|$753
|$2,492
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,572
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,774
|Financing
|$1,566
|$1,260
|$932
|$584
|$210
|$4,552
|Depreciation
|$3,946
|$2,098
|$1,882
|$1,729
|$1,600
|$11,256
|Fuel
|$1,700
|$1,752
|$1,803
|$1,857
|$1,914
|$9,026
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,926
|$6,931
|$9,041
|$6,670
|$7,045
|$40,613
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Challenger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Dodge Challenger in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Dodge Challenger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019