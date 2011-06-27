  1. Home
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Challenger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)259.0/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque475 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower485 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Dynamics Packageyes
Scat Pack Appearance Groupyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
R/T Scat Pack Quick Order Package 23Gyes
Technology Groupyes
Leather Interior Groupyes
R/T Scat Pack Quick Order Package 24Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sound Group IIyes
Uconnect 8.4 with Navigationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" x 9.0" Forged/Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
275/40ZR20 P Zero Summer Tiresyes
Modern Hood Stripeyes
245/45ZR20 Black Side Wall Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Length197.9 in.
Curb weight4232 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green Go Clear Coat
  • Go Mango
  • Yellow Jacket Clear Coat
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Redline Red Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Contusion Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • Torred Clear Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • Billet Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
