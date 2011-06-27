Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Consumer Reviews

Eddie Pitts , 05/10/2017 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

62 of 66 people found this review helpful

I knew exactly what I wanted when I purchased my dodge challenger. I had been looking at the body style since it came back on the market in 2012. I had seen the reviews about it being difficult to see out of and the blind spots and how heavy the car was all the negative stuff. But I remember the dodge challenger form the the early 70's when it was a sexy beast of a muscle car. Then I saw the cars of the later 70's turned into big square blocks of metal and then all of the years of seeing the Honda and the Toyota's rule the road. So when American Muscle started showing back up (even American Muscle made by a french Company out of Mexican Parts in Canada) I got excited. When I finally saw my 2017 challenger with the scat pack, in Yellow Jacket Yellow with black tail stripes and leather interior. I had to have to it. From the moment that I pushed the start button and heard that 6.4 liter rumble to life I got a permanent smile on my face. Since I learned how to drive in the 60's I knew how to adjust my mirrors to eliminate blind spots. You can push the sports mode button and the steering stiffens up enough that you can feel the road properly. The active exhaust sounds so freakin' good that you find your self tuning down the 650 watt alpine sound system to listen to the engines music. The uconnect is intuitive and it almost links your devices to itself. The performance pages give you the option of seeing detailed workings of your car as you cruise and the timers let you keep track of your performance. Plus the launch control and the the programmable features that allow you change the way the car shifts, the stiffness of the steering and other controls makes the care flexible for various conditions. I didn't buy this car hoping for any kind of fuel economy, hell I don't care if everytime that I push the start button someone goes out on the tundra and clubs a baby seal to death. I bought this car because it is a beautiful evil wicked beast that is fun to drive and it makes me happy. If you buy one of these cars for any reason other than that then you will most likely end up bitching and whining about something. If you are a skinny jean wearing half caff/decaff latte drinker you won't like this car. But if you like to feel the road, hear the rumble of an engine, and feel the g-forces push you back in the seat then this is your dream car. I have had my challanger for 3 years now and the car is just as awesome and head turning as it was when it rolled off the showroom. I have not had one single issue other than replacing the factory windsheild wipers. It did take me a little while to get used to taking off without smoking the tires but I finallly got that down. This was my dream car when I bought it and 3 years later it still is. If you buy a car like this for the right reasona it will never dissapoint you. I didn't care if gas was 10 per gallon, I would not have wanted one less horsepower.