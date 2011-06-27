Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Consumer Reviews
My kick ass 2017 dodge challenger
I knew exactly what I wanted when I purchased my dodge challenger. I had been looking at the body style since it came back on the market in 2012. I had seen the reviews about it being difficult to see out of and the blind spots and how heavy the car was all the negative stuff. But I remember the dodge challenger form the the early 70's when it was a sexy beast of a muscle car. Then I saw the cars of the later 70's turned into big square blocks of metal and then all of the years of seeing the Honda and the Toyota's rule the road. So when American Muscle started showing back up (even American Muscle made by a french Company out of Mexican Parts in Canada) I got excited. When I finally saw my 2017 challenger with the scat pack, in Yellow Jacket Yellow with black tail stripes and leather interior. I had to have to it. From the moment that I pushed the start button and heard that 6.4 liter rumble to life I got a permanent smile on my face. Since I learned how to drive in the 60's I knew how to adjust my mirrors to eliminate blind spots. You can push the sports mode button and the steering stiffens up enough that you can feel the road properly. The active exhaust sounds so freakin' good that you find your self tuning down the 650 watt alpine sound system to listen to the engines music. The uconnect is intuitive and it almost links your devices to itself. The performance pages give you the option of seeing detailed workings of your car as you cruise and the timers let you keep track of your performance. Plus the launch control and the the programmable features that allow you change the way the car shifts, the stiffness of the steering and other controls makes the care flexible for various conditions. I didn't buy this car hoping for any kind of fuel economy, hell I don't care if everytime that I push the start button someone goes out on the tundra and clubs a baby seal to death. I bought this car because it is a beautiful evil wicked beast that is fun to drive and it makes me happy. If you buy one of these cars for any reason other than that then you will most likely end up bitching and whining about something. If you are a skinny jean wearing half caff/decaff latte drinker you won't like this car. But if you like to feel the road, hear the rumble of an engine, and feel the g-forces push you back in the seat then this is your dream car. I have had my challanger for 3 years now and the car is just as awesome and head turning as it was when it rolled off the showroom. I have not had one single issue other than replacing the factory windsheild wipers. It did take me a little while to get used to taking off without smoking the tires but I finallly got that down. This was my dream car when I bought it and 3 years later it still is. If you buy a car like this for the right reasona it will never dissapoint you. I didn't care if gas was 10 per gallon, I would not have wanted one less horsepower.
18 again
its fun to drive
Why settle for a Ford, when you can buy a super do
Always drive it, before you buy it. Because you want buy a Ford. You drive a dodge. You don't know what your missing. Great car. And handles nice. Great car all the way around.22
Buy, drive, enjoy!
I have a 2017 R/T with the 6.4L Hemi and LOVE it! Great power anytime I punch the throttle and yet it gets better mileage on the highway than my wife's 2003 Honda CRV. We both prefer the Challenger to the CRV because it's more comfortable for long drives. I waited decades before getting a real muscle car and this Challenger is near perfect. FCA: keep making this car!
My first flirtation with Dodge.....
I have always promised myself I would never own a Dodge due to pain and trouble a 78 Dodge power wagon 4x4 that my parents owned when I was growing up put us all through. That truck caused me to have to walk no less than 50 miles in my life due to break downs, so when I grew up I promised myself that I would never own a Dodge until I saw the Hellcat and did a test drive in own, unfortunately I had to let the salesman know that there was no way that I could possibly buy the Hellcat as if I did I would be arrested within 4 hours for excessive speeding, or worse. So he introduced me to the 2017 Scat pack, not quite the Hellcat but she can get the job done when I want her to, there are issues like Dodge not releasing parts for it so I can add the remote starter and the 4g internet, I am about to file a lemon law claim against Dodge based upon that issue.
