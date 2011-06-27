Used 2017 Dodge Challenger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Challenger Coupe
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,705*
Total Cash Price
$22,944
R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,957*
Total Cash Price
$30,817
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,357*
Total Cash Price
$31,717
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,307*
Total Cash Price
$31,042
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,405*
Total Cash Price
$23,394
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,757*
Total Cash Price
$32,616
T/A Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,005*
Total Cash Price
$22,494
SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,005*
Total Cash Price
$22,494
R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,556*
Total Cash Price
$25,418
SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,406*
Total Cash Price
$27,893
GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,656*
Total Cash Price
$26,768
T/A 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,207*
Total Cash Price
$29,692
T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,507*
Total Cash Price
$29,242
R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,406*
Total Cash Price
$27,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$957
|$4,511
|Maintenance
|$277
|$2,238
|$557
|$1,055
|$3,018
|$7,145
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,409
|Financing
|$1,234
|$992
|$734
|$459
|$166
|$3,586
|Depreciation
|$3,277
|$1,632
|$1,465
|$1,347
|$1,245
|$8,967
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,598
|$7,681
|$5,718
|$5,981
|$7,728
|$35,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$6,060
|Maintenance
|$373
|$3,006
|$748
|$1,417
|$4,054
|$9,597
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,667
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,892
|Financing
|$1,658
|$1,333
|$986
|$617
|$223
|$4,817
|Depreciation
|$4,402
|$2,192
|$1,967
|$1,810
|$1,673
|$12,044
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,548
|$10,316
|$7,680
|$8,034
|$10,379
|$47,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$6,236
|Maintenance
|$384
|$3,094
|$770
|$1,458
|$4,172
|$9,877
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,716
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,947
|Financing
|$1,706
|$1,372
|$1,015
|$635
|$230
|$4,958
|Depreciation
|$4,530
|$2,256
|$2,025
|$1,863
|$1,722
|$12,395
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,885
|$10,617
|$7,904
|$8,268
|$10,682
|$49,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,104
|Maintenance
|$375
|$3,028
|$753
|$1,427
|$4,083
|$9,667
|Repairs
|$417
|$607
|$708
|$825
|$963
|$3,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,679
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,906
|Financing
|$1,670
|$1,343
|$994
|$621
|$225
|$4,852
|Depreciation
|$4,434
|$2,208
|$1,982
|$1,823
|$1,685
|$12,132
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,632
|$10,391
|$7,736
|$8,092
|$10,455
|$48,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$976
|$4,600
|Maintenance
|$283
|$2,282
|$568
|$1,075
|$3,077
|$7,285
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,266
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,436
|Financing
|$1,258
|$1,012
|$749
|$468
|$170
|$3,657
|Depreciation
|$3,342
|$1,664
|$1,493
|$1,374
|$1,270
|$9,143
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,766
|$7,831
|$5,830
|$6,099
|$7,879
|$36,405
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$6,413
|Maintenance
|$394
|$3,181
|$792
|$1,499
|$4,291
|$10,157
|Repairs
|$438
|$638
|$744
|$867
|$1,012
|$3,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,765
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,002
|Financing
|$1,755
|$1,411
|$1,044
|$653
|$236
|$5,098
|Depreciation
|$4,659
|$2,320
|$2,082
|$1,915
|$1,770
|$12,747
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,222
|$10,919
|$8,129
|$8,503
|$10,985
|$50,757
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe T/A Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$4,423
|Maintenance
|$272
|$2,194
|$546
|$1,034
|$2,959
|$7,005
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,217
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,381
|Financing
|$1,210
|$973
|$720
|$450
|$163
|$3,516
|Depreciation
|$3,213
|$1,600
|$1,436
|$1,321
|$1,221
|$8,791
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,429
|$7,530
|$5,606
|$5,864
|$7,576
|$35,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$4,423
|Maintenance
|$272
|$2,194
|$546
|$1,034
|$2,959
|$7,005
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,217
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,381
|Financing
|$1,210
|$973
|$720
|$450
|$163
|$3,516
|Depreciation
|$3,213
|$1,600
|$1,436
|$1,321
|$1,221
|$8,791
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,429
|$7,530
|$5,606
|$5,864
|$7,576
|$35,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$4,998
|Maintenance
|$307
|$2,479
|$617
|$1,168
|$3,344
|$7,916
|Repairs
|$341
|$497
|$580
|$676
|$789
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,375
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,561
|Financing
|$1,367
|$1,099
|$814
|$508
|$184
|$3,973
|Depreciation
|$3,631
|$1,808
|$1,623
|$1,493
|$1,380
|$9,934
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,525
|$8,509
|$6,335
|$6,626
|$8,561
|$39,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$337
|$2,721
|$677
|$1,282
|$3,669
|$8,686
|Repairs
|$374
|$546
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$3,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,509
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,712
|Financing
|$1,500
|$1,207
|$893
|$558
|$202
|$4,360
|Depreciation
|$3,984
|$1,984
|$1,781
|$1,638
|$1,514
|$10,901
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,452
|$9,337
|$6,951
|$7,271
|$9,394
|$43,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$5,263
|Maintenance
|$324
|$2,611
|$650
|$1,230
|$3,521
|$8,336
|Repairs
|$359
|$524
|$610
|$712
|$831
|$3,036
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,448
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,643
|Financing
|$1,440
|$1,158
|$857
|$536
|$194
|$4,184
|Depreciation
|$3,823
|$1,904
|$1,709
|$1,572
|$1,453
|$10,461
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,695
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,852
|$8,732
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,031
|$8,961
|$6,671
|$6,978
|$9,015
|$41,656
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe T/A 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$5,838
|Maintenance
|$359
|$2,896
|$721
|$1,365
|$3,906
|$9,247
|Repairs
|$399
|$581
|$677
|$789
|$921
|$3,367
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,606
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,823
|Financing
|$1,597
|$1,284
|$950
|$594
|$215
|$4,641
|Depreciation
|$4,241
|$2,112
|$1,896
|$1,744
|$1,612
|$11,604
|Fuel
|$1,824
|$1,880
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$2,054
|$9,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,126
|$9,940
|$7,400
|$7,740
|$10,000
|$46,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,750
|Maintenance
|$354
|$2,852
|$710
|$1,344
|$3,847
|$9,107
|Repairs
|$393
|$572
|$667
|$777
|$907
|$3,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,582
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,795
|Financing
|$1,573
|$1,265
|$936
|$585
|$212
|$4,571
|Depreciation
|$4,177
|$2,080
|$1,867
|$1,717
|$1,587
|$11,428
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,958
|$9,789
|$7,288
|$7,623
|$9,849
|$45,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Challenger Coupe R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$337
|$2,721
|$677
|$1,282
|$3,669
|$8,686
|Repairs
|$374
|$546
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$3,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,509
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,712
|Financing
|$1,500
|$1,207
|$893
|$558
|$202
|$4,360
|Depreciation
|$3,984
|$1,984
|$1,781
|$1,638
|$1,514
|$10,901
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,452
|$9,337
|$6,951
|$7,271
|$9,394
|$43,406
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Challenger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Dodge Challenger in Virginia is:not available
