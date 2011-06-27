Used 2016 Dodge Challenger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,258*
Total Cash Price
$29,092
Challenger Coupe
R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,147*
Total Cash Price
$21,503
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,894*
Total Cash Price
$28,881
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,351*
Total Cash Price
$29,724
SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,419*
Total Cash Price
$21,081
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$37,876*
Total Cash Price
$21,924
R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,808*
Total Cash Price
$30,567
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,419*
Total Cash Price
$21,081
R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,153*
Total Cash Price
$23,822
SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,160*
Total Cash Price
$26,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,104
|Maintenance
|$3,037
|$741
|$1,401
|$269
|$5,681
|$11,130
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,579
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,805
|Financing
|$1,565
|$1,257
|$931
|$584
|$210
|$4,547
|Depreciation
|$4,655
|$2,249
|$2,008
|$1,824
|$1,674
|$12,410
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,490
|$8,145
|$8,446
|$7,015
|$12,163
|$50,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Challenger Coupe R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$957
|$4,511
|Maintenance
|$2,245
|$548
|$1,035
|$199
|$4,199
|$8,226
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,157
|$929
|$689
|$431
|$155
|$3,361
|Depreciation
|$3,440
|$1,663
|$1,484
|$1,348
|$1,237
|$9,173
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,710
|$6,020
|$6,242
|$5,185
|$8,990
|$37,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Challenger Coupe R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$6,060
|Maintenance
|$3,015
|$736
|$1,391
|$267
|$5,640
|$11,049
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,792
|Financing
|$1,554
|$1,248
|$925
|$580
|$208
|$4,514
|Depreciation
|$4,621
|$2,233
|$1,993
|$1,811
|$1,662
|$12,320
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,385
|$8,086
|$8,384
|$6,964
|$12,075
|$49,894
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Challenger Coupe SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$6,236
|Maintenance
|$3,103
|$757
|$1,431
|$275
|$5,805
|$11,372
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,613
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,844
|Financing
|$1,599
|$1,285
|$952
|$596
|$214
|$4,646
|Depreciation
|$4,756
|$2,298
|$2,052
|$1,864
|$1,710
|$12,680
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,805
|$8,322
|$8,629
|$7,167
|$12,428
|$51,351
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Challenger Coupe SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$4,423
|Maintenance
|$2,201
|$537
|$1,015
|$195
|$4,117
|$8,065
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,144
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,134
|$911
|$675
|$423
|$152
|$3,295
|Depreciation
|$3,373
|$1,630
|$1,455
|$1,322
|$1,213
|$8,993
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,500
|$5,902
|$6,120
|$5,083
|$8,814
|$36,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Challenger Coupe SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$976
|$4,600
|Maintenance
|$2,289
|$558
|$1,056
|$203
|$4,282
|$8,388
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,190
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,360
|Financing
|$1,179
|$947
|$702
|$440
|$158
|$3,427
|Depreciation
|$3,508
|$1,695
|$1,513
|$1,375
|$1,262
|$9,353
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,920
|$6,138
|$6,365
|$5,286
|$9,167
|$37,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Challenger Coupe R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$6,413
|Maintenance
|$3,191
|$779
|$1,472
|$283
|$5,970
|$11,694
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$847
|$989
|$1,156
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,659
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,897
|Financing
|$1,644
|$1,321
|$979
|$613
|$220
|$4,778
|Depreciation
|$4,891
|$2,364
|$2,110
|$1,917
|$1,759
|$13,040
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,225
|$8,558
|$8,874
|$7,370
|$12,780
|$52,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Challenger Coupe R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$4,423
|Maintenance
|$2,201
|$537
|$1,015
|$195
|$4,117
|$8,065
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,144
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,134
|$911
|$675
|$423
|$152
|$3,295
|Depreciation
|$3,373
|$1,630
|$1,455
|$1,322
|$1,213
|$8,993
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,500
|$5,902
|$6,120
|$5,083
|$8,814
|$36,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Challenger Coupe R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$4,998
|Maintenance
|$2,487
|$607
|$1,147
|$220
|$4,652
|$9,113
|Repairs
|$489
|$566
|$660
|$771
|$901
|$3,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,281
|$1,029
|$763
|$478
|$172
|$3,723
|Depreciation
|$3,811
|$1,842
|$1,644
|$1,494
|$1,371
|$10,162
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,865
|$6,669
|$6,916
|$5,744
|$9,960
|$41,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Challenger Coupe SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$2,729
|$666
|$1,259
|$242
|$5,105
|$10,001
|Repairs
|$537
|$621
|$724
|$846
|$988
|$3,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,419
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,622
|Financing
|$1,406
|$1,130
|$837
|$525
|$188
|$4,086
|Depreciation
|$4,183
|$2,021
|$1,804
|$1,639
|$1,504
|$11,151
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,020
|$7,318
|$7,589
|$6,303
|$10,929
|$45,160
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Challenger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Dodge Challenger in Virginia is:not available
