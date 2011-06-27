  1. Home
Used 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque410 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 5150 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sound Groupyes
Driver Convenience Groupyes
R/T Shaker Quick Order Package 28Uyes
R/T Shaker Quick Order Package 22Uyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 8.4Nyes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
245/45ZR20 All-Season Performance Tiresyes
Spare Tire Deleteyes
20" x 9.0" Forged/Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Shaker Stripe Deleteyes
Measurements
Length197.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • B5 Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Torred Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sublime Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
