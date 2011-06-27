Used 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews

Bainys b5 HCat LARRY BAINBRIDGE , 03/05/2016 SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Respect the power. 29 mpg when driving from Virginia to PA when I was bringing it home from the dealership.I couldn't believe it.This car will always put a smile on any drivers face, ask anyone who owns one.Very comfortable ,plenty of room front and rear of the interior and lots of room in the trunk. This car is very quick,and powerful. A person who never had experience driving muscle cars could very easily let this get away from them. Again you must respect the power! Great, fun car to drive.My HELLCAT is the 8 speed auto, which shifts fantastic. Any person who is thinking of buying one don't think any longer. Go get one. You won,t regret it. You only live once!!! ---------My new review after owning this vehicle for 1 year is still a great review. This vehicle is awesome. It's unbelievable the performance of a car this large and comfortable, even on long trips with plenty of trunk space. I've gotten up to 30 mpg in eco mode going from Sunbury PA to Lancaster PA.This vehicle still puts a smile on my face overtime I drive it!--------My 3rd review of this vehicle is a great one. No problems to date and this vehicle still puts smile on my face every time I'm driving it.-----New review!!!---Still putting a smile on my face. Sooooo much fun to drive! No problems to date. --Another new review !!! ---This car is just so much fun to drive ! I have had no problems at all with this vehicle. Highway MPG is still unbelievable when on cruise control and no playing, 28 to 32 ! Very comfortable on trips and lots of room. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Unleash the HELLCAT! Nate Huskins , 08/10/2015 SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful These cars were a blast! With the 6.2L V8 there is definitely no shortage of power. Check out this video that we made with ours! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dClhLaJjFTQ Needless to say, we recommend getting a couple extra sets of tires with this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

SXT rental was a winner David , 07/15/2015 SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Well I upgraded my rental car while on vacation in California, had it for a week, put 1400 miles on it, going from Sacramento to Santa Cruz, Yosemite and Monterey bay, and San Francisco. Got it for a bit more money, because I always wanted to test drive one of these beautiful cars. Was disappointed that it was only a V6 at first, but let me say this car was a blast.I it was surprisingly quick and i accelerate quickly as a rule, and the fuel economy was unreal. Averaged 31 mpg over 1400 miles, better then rated. mix of hwy trips (often 80mph on crazy cali highways) and even going up over 7000 feet at yosemite still was 30 that day. I was shocked made me want to trade my kia sorrento which i previously loved and just purchased. I would be more then happy with the v6 model and I have always felt that a car like this belongs with a v8, but with that wonderful 8 speed tranny, its not much of a performance downgrade over the previous years 5.7 hemi with 5 speed tranny and it gets much better fuel economy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Sublime Hellcat Doug Barlet , 01/15/2019 SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Highly recommend. Great fuel mileage-22 to 24 mpg at 75 mph and 30 mpg at 55 mph. Acceleration is great, never driven anything like it. It is a blast to drive and tons of fun. Has more power than Oem tires can handle when accelerating from a stop. Auto trans can break tires lose at 60 mph under heavy acceleration. Great ride and fuel mileage when behaving and phenomenal performance when desired. That much power should be illegal, but glad it isn’t. As great as ‘‘this car is, I can only imagine what the Demon must be like. Bought it new in 2015. Not a daily driver and only driven in good weather. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse