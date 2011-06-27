Used 2014 Dodge Challenger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Challenger SRT8 Core
SRT8 Core 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,846*
Total Cash Price
$17,531
Challenger Coupe
SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$34,163*
Total Cash Price
$17,187
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,803*
Total Cash Price
$23,546
SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,170*
Total Cash Price
$24,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Challenger SRT8 Core SRT8 Core 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$889
|$917
|$945
|$972
|$4,587
|Maintenance
|$1,003
|$192
|$4,162
|$412
|$1,383
|$7,151
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,127
|Financing
|$942
|$759
|$561
|$351
|$128
|$2,741
|Depreciation
|$3,157
|$1,349
|$1,204
|$1,094
|$1,005
|$7,809
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,936
|$5,362
|$9,155
|$5,267
|$6,126
|$34,846
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Challenger Coupe SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$926
|$953
|$4,497
|Maintenance
|$983
|$188
|$4,080
|$404
|$1,356
|$7,011
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$941
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,105
|Financing
|$924
|$744
|$550
|$344
|$125
|$2,687
|Depreciation
|$3,095
|$1,323
|$1,180
|$1,073
|$985
|$7,656
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,761
|$5,257
|$8,975
|$5,164
|$6,006
|$34,163
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Challenger Coupe R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,306
|$6,161
|Maintenance
|$1,347
|$258
|$5,590
|$553
|$1,858
|$9,605
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,289
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,514
|Financing
|$1,266
|$1,019
|$754
|$471
|$171
|$3,681
|Depreciation
|$4,240
|$1,813
|$1,617
|$1,470
|$1,349
|$10,489
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,003
|$7,202
|$12,296
|$7,075
|$8,228
|$46,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Challenger Coupe SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$1,344
|$6,341
|Maintenance
|$1,386
|$265
|$5,753
|$570
|$1,912
|$9,886
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,327
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,558
|Financing
|$1,303
|$1,049
|$776
|$485
|$176
|$3,789
|Depreciation
|$4,364
|$1,865
|$1,664
|$1,513
|$1,389
|$10,795
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,353
|$7,412
|$12,655
|$7,281
|$8,468
|$48,170
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Challenger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Dodge Challenger in Virginia is:not available
