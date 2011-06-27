  1. Home
Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Core Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,995
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque470 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,995
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Quick Order Package 21Vyes
MOPAR Interior Appearance Groupyes
Electronics Convenience Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Vyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,995
168 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,995
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Sound Groupyes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,995
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.6 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Front 245/45ZR20 and Rear 255/45ZR20 Performance Tiresyes
20" x 9.0" Black Vapor Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight4160 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length197.7 in.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume107.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Exterior Colors
  • Plum Crazy Pearl Coat
  • HEMI Orange Pearl Coat
  • Torred
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,995
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
