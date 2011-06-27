  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque401 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower372 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
168 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight4041 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length197.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume107.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • TorRed
  • B5 Blue Pearlcoat
  • Hemi Orange Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P235/55R18 99V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
