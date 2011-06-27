  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Challenger Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Challenger
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG151920
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg16/25 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/361.0 mi.304.0/475.0 mi.314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG151920
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm401 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm250 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.1 l5.7 l3.5 l
Horsepower425 hp @ 6000 rpm372 hp @ 5200 rpm250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.38.9 ft.38.9 ft.
Valves161624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V6
cylinder deactivationnoyesno
Valve timingnoVariableno
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesno
4-wheel ABSyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesno
Emergency braking assistyesyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesno
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnono
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyesnono
element antennayesyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
radio data systemyesnono
6 total speakersyesnono
168 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
4 total speakersnoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyesnono
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesnono
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
suede trim on doorsyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
premium leatheryesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.32.6 in.32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Curb weight4140 lbs.4041 lbs.3819 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.5300 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd..35 cd..35 cd.
Length197.7 in.197.7 in.197.7 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
EPA interior volume107.7 cu.ft.107.7 cu.ft.107.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width75.7 in.75.7 in.75.7 in.
Rear track63.1 in.63.1 in.63.1 in.
Maximum towing capacityno1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • TorRed
  • B5 Blue Pearlcoat
  • Hemi Orange Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • TorRed
  • B5 Blue Pearlcoat
  • Hemi Orange Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • TorRed
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesnono
245/45R Z tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
P235/55R18 99V tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
P215/65R17 98T tiresnonoyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
