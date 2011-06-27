Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size6.1 l
Horsepower425 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
522 watts stereo outputyes
Kicker premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
suede trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4140 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length197.7 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Hemi Orange Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
