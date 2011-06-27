  1. Home
Used 2007 Dodge Caravan SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,995
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,995
AM/FM stereoyes
62 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,995
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity129.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3921 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
215/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,995
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
