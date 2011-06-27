Used 2007 Dodge Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

If you can only have one vehicle, this is it paparx , 02/14/2012 27 of 29 people found this review helpful Caravans and Town & Country, is the same vehicle with minor trim changes. Chrysler has always shined with these vans. Durable mechanics, cheap maintenance and long mileage are very common. Size, comfort and road holding are wonderful as are fit and finish. If you want wood and leather in a minivan fine, but these are family tools that hauls in comfort safety and reliability. With minor tire shock and performance chip upgrades these little vans fairly sail around town. Our short version is in my mind the best. Fitting in small spaces, more sporty handling but giving up little in capacity. If its been fairly well maintained it is hard to go wrong with these vans. Report Abuse

VLT Transmission problems willie Hodess , 02/21/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Driving and comfort not an issue, the caravan performs. It's the transmission thats driving me crazy. When slowing down the tranny is trying to downshift 2nd to 1st is a real pain. The clunking or grabbing is a real nuisance. What's worse is Wellington motors is denying that Chrysler had issues with this tranny and still is selling these vans. Chrysler Canada aside from trying to give me $50 gift certs.keeps telling me their engineers are looking into it. I have been told that the fix would be there early Aug.2007 that was moved out to the end of Sept to the new year and now I havent heard from anyone. Report Abuse

Powerful people hauler rotorbob , 08/07/2012 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this red beauty used, it had 29000 miles on it and had been treated poorly: the left sliding door had obviously been damaged and crudely repaired. However, the 3.8 liter V-6 engine not only performed much better than the 3.3 V-6 I was used to in older Caravans I had owned, it got MUCH better mileage, over 25 mpg on a two day, 1500 mile round trip. The best I EVER got out of a 3.3 minivan was barely 20! Ride comfort is outstanding except for a noticeable, but not objectionable wind noise. All accessories work flawlessly. Who needs to drive 118 mph? I can but don't! Report Abuse

Great van Victor , 03/17/2009 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my second Dodge Caravan, and my family and I love it. I had my first one for almost 12 years and almost 200K miles with minimal problems. This one has most of the bells and whistles and I got it for $22K; a steal. I have the 3.8L engine and it really is more than I needed, but because of the package, I had no choice over the engine size. The 3.3 is more than enough unless you are pulling a load. Reading some of the other posts I guess that I was lucky since I have had no problems whatsoever with this van. It has a smooth and quiet ride, pretty quiet interior, and extremely comfortable. The stow and go seats just made it better. Overall, a great family van suited for long trips. Report Abuse