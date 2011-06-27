Used 2005 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340/480 mi.
|340/480 mi.
|340/480 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|2.4 l
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5000 rpm
|150 hp @ 5200 rpm
|180 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|Valves
|12
|16
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|no
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|no
|no
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|no
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|62 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|66 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|2 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|no
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|no
|Rear hip Room
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|no
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|Front track
|63 in.
|63 in.
|63 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|146.7 cu.ft.
|146.7 cu.ft.
|146.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4057 lbs.
|3908 lbs.
|3764 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.3 cu.ft.
|15.3 cu.ft.
|146.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|Length
|189.1 in.
|189.1 in.
|189.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|5.4 in.
|5.4 in.
|Height
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|Wheel base
|113.3 in.
|113.3 in.
|113.3 in.
|Width
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|Rear track
|64 in.
|64 in.
|64 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|P215/65R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|yes
|P215/70R15 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|15 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,225
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
