  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Dodge Caravan SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,185
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,185
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,185
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,185
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,185
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,185
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,185
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3999 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Khaki
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,185
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,185
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Caravan Inventory

Related Used 2004 Dodge Caravan SXT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles