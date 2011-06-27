  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG192019
Total Seating772
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.340/480 mi.340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG192019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l2.4 l3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Valves121612
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Double overhead cam (dohc)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
engine immobilizeryesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesno
Rear center lap beltyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionnonoyes
4-wheel ABSnonoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesno
2 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
overhead console with storageyesnono
cruise controlyesnono
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesnono
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.no
Rear hip Room67.8 in.67.8 in.no
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.no
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.64.7 in.no
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
Front track63 in.63 in.63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.7 cu.ft.146.7 cu.ft.146.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3999 lbs.3862 lbs.3764 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.146.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Length189.3 in.189.3 in.189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.no2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.64 in.64 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Khaki
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Khaki
  • Medium Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
P215/65R16 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesyes
P215/70R15 tiresnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,185
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Starting MSRP
$21,920
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
