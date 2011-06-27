Used 2003 Dodge Caravan Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3999 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Navy Blue
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
