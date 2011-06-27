Used 2002 Dodge Caravan SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3869 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity0 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
