Used 2000 Dodge Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

My third Dodge minivan wkguy , 11/05/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my third Dodge minivan. The two earlier versions were 4 pingers. Present is 6. Better mileage with the 4 and easier to change the plugs. Comfortable ride. The rear seats can be removed but a real back breaker for most people and most women shouldn't even consider it. My dealer recently changed the serpentine and air cond belt. 5 weeks later the serpentine belt comes off and they charge me another $200.00 to put it back on saying it also needed a new idler belt. A real scam but I don't blame the van...it didn't cheat me, the dealer did. Replaced brake pad around 45,000 miles; transmis solenoid gasket around 64,000...check engine light stays on but everything else works find.

245,900 miles like an ever ready battery Samantha Wagner , 02/17/2016 SE 4dr Minivan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Purchased my van used at a dealer. Drove my baby for 8 years. I sold it this past weekend for an unbelievable resale. Bought it in Tennessee and them brought it to Michigan and its terrible winters. It starts every single time I turn the key. The only repairs in 145,000 and 8 years that I drove it were starter, fuel pump, break pads, timing, tires. That's it. Such a fantastic vehicle all around! I would scream from the mountain tops how much I enjoyed driving this vehicle. I bought another vehicle for the newer electronics, but hope I don't learn to regret selling my caravan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

dodge dependable minivan se Marisaperry , 01/20/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful this mini van is great.thats all i can say about it.I LOVE IT!

Good while it lasted - RIP my friend. wvuprof , 12/28/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought with 98k miles on it. Comfortable, easy to drive, no extraordinary maintenance or repair costs aside from new tires and regular oil changes for 2 yrs. At 136k miles, the transmission failed. I had it rebuilt, but other things started to go bad afterward (I don't believe these problems were caused by the mechanics during the rebuild). A small oil leak (not sure from where), a radiator hose blew out, washer sprayer quit, small stuff like that. Nickle and dime. A year later, the dashboard electric went out. No wipers, no speedometer, no fuel gauge. Despite the electrical problems and annoying glitches, the motor ran well. It was good while it lasted, but no more Dodges for me thanks.