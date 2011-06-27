  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Caravan
Overview
See Caravan Inventory
See Caravan Inventory
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG181820
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181820
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Gas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.186.3 in.186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3709 lbs.3967 lbs.3517 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.2 cu.ft.22.2 cu.ft.no
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
no
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
no
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
See Caravan InventorySee Caravan InventorySee Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1999 Dodge Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles