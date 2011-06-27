  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1998 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Caravan
Overview
See Caravan Inventory
See Caravan Inventory
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG182019
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg18/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG182019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l2.4 l3.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.41.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.5 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.42.3 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.186.3 in.186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.1000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3967 lbs.3517 lbs.3709 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
See Caravan InventorySee Caravan InventorySee Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1998 Dodge Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles