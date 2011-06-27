  1. Home
Used 1997 Dodge Caravan ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3872 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Taupe Frost
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Light Silver Fern Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Gold Pearlcoat
  • Golden White Pearl
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
