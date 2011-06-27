  1. Home
Used 1996 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG181820
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181820
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.0 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.186.3 in.186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3528 lbs.3875 lbs.3696 lbs.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width75.6 in.75.6 in.75.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearanceno5.3 in.5.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
