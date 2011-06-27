Used 1995 Dodge Caravan Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1750 lbs.
Curb weight3134 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height66.0 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Bright White
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
