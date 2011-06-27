  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG191920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg18/22 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.360.0/440.0 mi.360.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG191920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.no
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.no
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.no
Length178.1 in.178.1 in.178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.1750 lbs.
Curb weight3305 lbs.3305 lbs.3134 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.no
Height66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Ground clearancenono5.7 in.
Maximum payloadnono1200.0 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
