Used 1994 Dodge Caravan Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3135 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height66.0 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
