  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Dodge Caravan ES Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Caravan
Overview
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front leg room38.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight3310 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
See Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1994 Dodge Caravan ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles