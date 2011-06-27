  1. Home
Used 1994 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG201920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg17/22 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.340.0/440.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG201920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.42.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.no39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.38.5 in.38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.no53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear shoulder roomno60.5 in.60.5 in.
Rear head roomnono38.6 in.
Rear hip Roomnono57.1 in.
Rear leg roomnono43.4 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.178.1 in.178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.no1000 lbs.
Curb weight3135 lbs.3310 lbs.3306 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.no5.7 in.
Height66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.nono
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno11.3 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
