  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Caravan Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Caravan
Overview
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3008 lbs.
Height66.0 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Poppy Red
See Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Caravan Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles