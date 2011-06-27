  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge Caravan ES Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room37.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Height66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Length178.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Light Champagne
  • Bright White
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Indy Red
  • Teal Pearl
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Cherry Pearl
