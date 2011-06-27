  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Dodge Caravan LE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Caravan
Overview
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room37.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height67.6 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Bright White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Indy Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Light Champagne
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Teal Pearl
See Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1992 Dodge Caravan LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles