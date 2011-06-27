  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Caravan Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length175.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Height64.4 in.
Maximum payload1215.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue
  • Safari Brown
  • Light Champagne
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue
  • Platinum Silver
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
