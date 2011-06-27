Used 1991 Dodge Caravan LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room38.2 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room63.8 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Height64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity125 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Length175.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
