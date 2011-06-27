  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Caravan LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Caravan
Overview
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room38.2 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room63.8 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Height64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity125 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Length175.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
See Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Caravan LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles