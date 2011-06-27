Used 1991 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG172019
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg18/23 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.360.0/460.0 mi.340.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG172019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l2.5 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.no
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.no
Front leg room38.2 in.38.2 in.no
Front hip room52.9 in.52.9 in.no
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.no
Rear hip Room63.8 in.63.8 in.no
Rear leg room37.8 in.37.8 in.no
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.61.3 in.no
Measurements
Height64.6 in.64.6 in.64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity125 cu.ft.125 cu.ft.125 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.112.3 in.
Length175.9 in.175.9 in.175.9 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
