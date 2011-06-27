  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Dodge Caravan ES Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Caravan
Overview
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity125 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Length175.9 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Medium Suede
  • Ice Blue
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White
  • Dark Suede
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Radiant Silver
See Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1990 Dodge Caravan ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles