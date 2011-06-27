  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Caravan
Overview
See Caravan Inventory
See Caravan Inventory
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG22no22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpgno19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/520.0 mi.0/0 mi.380.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22no22
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity125 cu.ft.125 cu.ft.125 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.0 in.112.0 in.112.0 in.
Length175.9 in.175.9 in.175.9 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Medium Suede
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Radiant Silver
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Suede
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Ice Blue
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Medium Suede
  • Ice Blue
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White
  • Dark Suede
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Radiant Silver
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Dark Suede
  • Medium Suede
  • Black
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Radiant Silver
  • Ice Blue
  • Bright White
See Caravan InventorySee Caravan InventorySee Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1990 Dodge Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles