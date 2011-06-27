  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caliber
  4. Used 2012 Dodge Caliber
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Dodge Caliber SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Caliber
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,765
See Caliber Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,765
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Torque141 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,765
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Security Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Fyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,765
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,765
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Smoker's Groupyes
Driver Convenience Groupyes
6-Way Power Driver Seatyes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDDyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,765
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,765
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Power Express Open/Close Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume114.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Redline 2 Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,765
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,765
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Caliber Inventory

Related Used 2012 Dodge Caliber SXT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles