Used 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,620
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.8/367.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|141 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|158 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
|Quick Order Package 24F
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|66 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Media Center 430
|yes
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Driver Convenience Group
|yes
|Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
|yes
|Security Group
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|59.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|47.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3012 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.38 cd.
|Length
|173.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.0 in.
|Height
|60.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|114.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.7 in.
|Width
|68.8 in.
|Rear track
|59.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|P215/60R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
