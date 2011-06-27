  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caliber
  4. Used 2011 Dodge Caliber
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Caliber
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,620
See Caliber Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,620
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,620
Torque141 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,620
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,620
Quick Order Package 24Fyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,620
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,620
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,620
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,620
Media Center 430yes
Smoker's Groupyes
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Security Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,620
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,620
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,620
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,620
Power Express Open/Close Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,620
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume114.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,620
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Redline 2 Pearlcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,620
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,620
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Caliber Inventory

Related Used 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles