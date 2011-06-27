Used 2010 Dodge Caliber R/T Fleet Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,555
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/394.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,555
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Quick Order Package 26Xyes
Quick Order Package 25Xyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,555
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
458 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,555
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Media Center 430yes
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Controlyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Red Seat Insertyes
Blue Seat Insertyes
Leather Interior Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,555
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,555
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Sport Appearance Groupyes
18" x 7.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Express Open/Close Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3104 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume114.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Optic Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,555
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,555
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
