  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caliber
  4. Used 2008 Dodge Caliber
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Dodge Caliber R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Caliber
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,410
See Caliber Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,410
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,410
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.5/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,410
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,410
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,410
Boston Acoustics premium brand stereo systemyes
458 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,410
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,410
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,410
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,410
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,410
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,410
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3308 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume113.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,410
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,410
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P215/55R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,410
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,410
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Caliber Inventory

Related Used 2008 Dodge Caliber R/T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles